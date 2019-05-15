WATCH: Midweek warm up!

How about a midweek warmup? Thats what’s in store today, and through the next 7 days. Continually climbing temperatures until we reach 80s by Sunday.

A dry stretch today and tomorrow before scattered showers and the possibility of a storm Friday. The weekend holds high pressure once again with only the slight threat for a small shower.

Next work week becomes more unsettled, for the breakdown, press “Play” on the video above.

