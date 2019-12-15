WATCH: Mainly dry Sunday, snow arrives late

Some lake effect snow today as temperatures sit in the mid 30s this afternoon. Tonight into Monday morning scattered wintry mix or snow showers will add anywhere from a trace to 1″ of snow by Monday morning.

Dry much of the day Monday but round 2 of the snow arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

Consistent temperatures this week, most days our afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. A few lake effect snow showers remain Wednesday and we get more sunshine by the close of the work week.