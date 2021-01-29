WATCH: Looking into your Weekend Winter Storm

Watch the video above for an update on the Winter Storm moving toward our region.
A large Winter storm will develop and move toward our region this weekend. Look for snow to move in late Saturday night and through the day Sunday. A wintry mix will be possible into Sunday afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Chance for a flurry early. A few clouds.
Low: 15
Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 30 Low: 15
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Snow showers developing late. 1 to 2 inches into Sunday morning. (70%)
Low: 23
Sunday: Snow showers likely. Chance for a Wintry Mix. Watching storm track. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. (90%)
High: 33 Low: 23
Monday: Scattered snow showers. (90%)
High: 33 Low: 26