WATCH: Looking into your Weekend Winter Storm

A large storm system will bring snow to our region into Sunday

A large Winter storm will develop and move toward our region this weekend. Look for snow to move in late Saturday night and through the day Sunday. A wintry mix will be possible into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Chance for a flurry early. A few clouds.

Low: 15

Saturday: Scattered clouds.

High: 30 Low: 15

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Snow showers developing late. 1 to 2 inches into Sunday morning. (70%)

Low: 23

Sunday: Snow showers likely. Chance for a Wintry Mix. Watching storm track. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. (90%)

High: 33 Low: 23

Monday: Scattered snow showers. (90%)

High: 33 Low: 26