Watch: Looking at your wind threat into Sunday

Another chilly day is in store for our Saturday, but at least the sunshine will be around! Highs today will be around 50°. Overnight, lows fall down into the upper 30s and slightly increase into the 40s by Sunday morning. Also clouds and rain chances increase as the night goes on leading up to our next storm system moving through tomorrow. A line of showers and storms will be rolling through the Valley starting in the morning and going until the afternoon. The biggest story with this is the wind we're going to be experiencing. Winds will really be kicking in starting tomorrow evening after the rain moves through out of the southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Things calm down for Monday, but temperatures will still remain on the cooler side. We'll be stuck with highs in the 40s for a few days. We might actually have another chance for some snow showers on Tuesday. Eventually sunshine and warmer temperatures settle back in towards the end of the week.