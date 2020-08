Active weather with a chance for strong storms will continue through the end of the week

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (60%)

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms early. Warm and humid. (30%)

Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. (60%)

High: 87 Low: 72