Watch: Lingering showers ending

The Forecast:
Tonight: A few showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. (30%)
Low: 59
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Slight chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 76
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 54
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 54
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 64
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20%
PM)
High: 87 Low: 66