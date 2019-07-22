Watch: Lingering showers ending

Cooler and drier weather moving in

The Forecast:

Tonight: A few showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. (30%)
Low:  59

Tomorrow:  Partly sunny. Slight chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  76  

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)  
High:  78  Low:  54

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  79  Low:  54

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83  Low:  59

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  62

Sunday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  64

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms late. (20% PM)
High:  87  Low:  66

