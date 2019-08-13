WATCH: Latest timing on today’s rain

High temperatures will be slightly below average today.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for t-storms this afternoon/evening. (70%)

High: 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms mainly early. (40%)

Low: 65

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (200%)

High: 82

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm (20%)

High: 81 Low: 61

Friday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, Chance of showers and storms (30%).

High: 84 Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)

High: 85 Low: 65