WATCH: Isolated shower or storm threat diminishing tonight

TONIGHT: Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this evening. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. (20%)
Low: 63
SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Less humid.
High: 78
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Cooler.
Low: 50
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72
MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 79 Low: 48
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot.
High: 90 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 88 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 62
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 56