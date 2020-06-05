WATCH: Isolated shower or storm threat diminishing tonight

Breaking News
Cooler and less humid air on the way

TONIGHT: Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this evening. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. (20%)
Low: 63

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Less humid.
High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Cooler.
Low: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72

MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 79 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot.
High: 90 Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 88 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 56

