WATCH: Isolated shower or storm risk

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing. Breezy at times. (60%)
Low: 53
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 73
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower early. (20%)
Low: 40
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 38
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies.
High: 59 Low: 37
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers
High: 52 Low: 39
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
High: 49 Low: 31