WATCH: How the next winter storm will impact our region

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the middle 20’s.

Wednesday: A dry start with a chance for rain or snow showers into the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will push into the upper 30’s

WINTER STORM UPDATE

Look for rain or snow showers to switch to steady snow through Wednesday evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow will add up to a quick 1 to 2 inches through evening. Warmer air will push in mixing the snow with freezing rain or sleet from south to north. The area that will have the best chance to remain snow is northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. These areas will have the best chance to see the highest snow totals by Thursday morning.

Look for the wintry mix to continue through the evening. Overnight snow totals will range from an inch or two toward the Ohio River to up to 6 inches in NW Trumbull county. See the video above for the breakdown of snow totals.

Colder air will filter in on Thursday with any wintry mix changing back to snow showers as temperatures fall into the teens by late day.

Cold arctic air and lake effect snow showers are expected through Friday.

A slow warming trend on the way by late weekend into early next week.