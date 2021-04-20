WATCH: How much snow to expect

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing, mixing to snow late. A coating to an inch possible. (100%)
Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Mixing with rain at times. A coating possible. (80%)
High: 38
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower, mainly early. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 32
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 40