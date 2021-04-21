WATCH: How long does the snow stick around?

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely early. Isolated snow shower through afternoon, mixing with rain at times. An additional coating to an inch possible. (100%)
High: 37
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Colder. Chance snow. A coating to an inch possible under snowband. (40%)
Low: 24
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated rain or snow shower/flurry. (30%)
High: 44
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 29
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late-day showers. (60% PM)
High: 57 Low: 37
SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 40
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 31
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 50