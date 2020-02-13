WATCH: Hour by hour Thursday snow and cold

Winter Weather advisory in place for Trumbull an Mercer counties until 10am.

Scattered rounds of snow and wintry mix. Warmer in the southern counties causing that wintry mix. 1-2″ possible through the afternoon, more in the snow belt.

A cold front passes Thursday evening, and temperatures slip right into the teens and then single digits by Friday morning. Bitter cold with sub zero wind chills but Friday and Saturday morning.

Warmer to close the weekend, we warm Saturday to the 30 range and then push 40 by the start of the work week with rain snow mix.