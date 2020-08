Highs in the upper 80s, few showers and storms Sunday

A hot week ahead. highs in the mid and upper 80s through the stretch of the next 6 days.

A small shower or storm chance on Sunday through the middle of the day. That chance lingers Monday before the sun starts to take back control as we head into the middle of the work week.

Another rain threat next Thursday into Friday with a passing frontal boundary. Temperatures slightly cool next Friday, to the low 80s. Overnight lows all week in the low and mid 60s.