WATCH: Hot and humid with a storm chance tonight

Mostly sunny this afternoon ahead of an isolated shower or storm tonight

We will rise to the upper 80s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Some clouds will filter in later in the day ahead of a few showers and storms. These will be isolated but could get strong as they come off the lake with an associated cold front.

The rain threat quickly retreats and we are set up for a slightly cooler Sunday, in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The week ahead is hot, in the mid to upper 80s most days.

Midweek we are tracking Barry’s remnants to bring some scattered showers. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday, but are keeping an eye on the timing.