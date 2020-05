Highs in the low 80s today with some humidity and an isolated risk to see a shower or storm especially in the northern counties this afternoon or evening.

Tonight, partly cloudy lows in the 60s.

The week ahead will be hot, highs in the mid and upper 80s, each day with at least a small risk for a shower. Thursday a passing cold front brings showers and storms. We will turn cooler – to more seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s next weekend with sunshine.