Saturday is not a washout. We will have plenty of dry hours but a few of you will run into some rain and even a storm. It will be hot and humid again, in the mid 80s – feeling closer to 90 with dewpoints being in the 70s.

Tomorrow holds a much drier forecast, less humidity and heat…plus more sunshine!

The workweek will have scattered rain chances, lots of heat in the mid to upper 80s with sticky conditions.