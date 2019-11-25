WATCH: Holiday week forecast

Today: Scattered clouds. Isolated sprinkle early.
High: 50
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 39
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 55
Wednesday: Cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely. (90%)
High: 57 Low: 46
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers early. (20%AM)
High: 42 Low: 34
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 29
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 37
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 30