LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

WATCH: Holiday week forecast

Weather

The week starts mild with highs in the 50s through Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Scattered clouds. Isolated sprinkle early.
High: 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 55

Wednesday: Cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely. (90%)
High: 57 Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers early. (20%AM)
High: 42 Low: 34

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 30

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com