More sunshine for your Saturday

Sunshine on your tap for your Saturday! Passing clouds through the afternoon – similar to what we saw Friday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday an isolated risk for a shower or storm mainly in the evening. Temperatures continue to be high in the upper 80s with climbing dewpoints.

Tuesday, with a passing cold front scattered showers and storms arrive and taper off Wednesday before more sun arrives Thursday.

Temperatures become more mild midweek next week, falling back to the low 80s.