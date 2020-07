Sunshine and a summery feel for your Saturday. Highs near 90 with very few clouds. Overnight, skies stay clear with some clouds creeping in Sunday morning. The chance for showers and storms picks up Sunday afternoon, a few of those could be on the strong side with gusty winds being the main threat.

The heat only continues as we close the weekend and start the new week. Highs in the low 90s Sunday and near 90 Monday and Tuesday.