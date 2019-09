Heat, humidity and an isolated shower for your Saturday

A prime forecast for the final few days of summer. Highs in the mid 80s for the weekend with only an isolated shower chance midday Saturday. Partly cloudy tonight.

Monday, a cold front arrives with scattered rain and storms but beyond that, cooler and drier air.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s much of the week with plenty of sunshine. A chance for rain and storms next Thursday and temperatures climbing back to the 80s for next weekend.