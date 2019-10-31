WATCH: Halloween Forecast

Weather

Winds will be gusty across the Valley later today into tonight

Thursday:  Gusty wind developing.  Gusts to 40mph+ possible. Rain likely. Chance for a T-Storm. (100%)
High:  64

Thursday night:  Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible. Rain likely. Turning colder with a rain or snow shower late.  (70%)
Low: 33

Friday:  Gusty winds through morning. Decreasing clouds. Rain or snow showers early morning. (40% AM)
High:  46 

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  31

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  A few rain or snow showers possible in snowbelt early. (30%)
High:  42  Low:  31

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 51    Low:  32

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High:  54  Low:  38

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High:  49  Low:  36

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  45  Low:  34

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

