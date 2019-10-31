WATCH: Halloween Forecast

Thursday: Gusty wind developing. Gusts to 40mph+ possible. Rain likely. Chance
for a T-Storm. (100%)
High: 64
Thursday night: Windy at
times with gusts to 40mph+ possible. Rain likely. Turning colder with a rain or
snow shower late. (70%)
Low: 33
Friday: Gusty winds through
morning. Decreasing clouds. Rain or snow showers early morning. (40% AM)
High: 46
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 31
Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible in
snowbelt early. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 31
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 32
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
shower late day. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 36
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 34