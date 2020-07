Highs in the low 90s for the second half of your weekend

Even warmer to end the weekend, in the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. The work week starts dry with a very isolated shower risk on Monday but the dry pattern gets broken by the middle of the work week.

The chance for showers and storms kicks off Wednesday and lasts through the weekend as highs sit in the low 90s until Saturday when we slip into the 80s