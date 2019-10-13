WATCH: From cool to comfortable Sunday afternoon

Temperatures slide from 30s to 60s with lots of sun

A cold morning in the mid and upper 30s but quickly climbing into the 60s for the afternoon. Abundant sunshine all day.

Monday morning, a few passing clouds and a stray lake effect shower in the far north of Trumbull and Mercer counties possible for the morning. Another cold start to the day pushing near 40.

Rain arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Scattered showers for your midweek before we dry out Thursday afternoon. Temperatures after that frontal passing barely reach 50 for the afternoon.

A warmer, sunnier weekend, back in the 60s.