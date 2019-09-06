WATCH: Friday Forecast

Weather

The risk for an isolated shower will be around at times today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 74

Friday Night: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (10%)
Low: 54

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 73 Low: 53

Monday:  Partly sunny.  
High: 74  Low: 50

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 80  Low: 54

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  82  Low:  62

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  79  Low:  59

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower.  (20%)
High:  79  Low:  54

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com