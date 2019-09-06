WATCH: Friday Forecast

The risk for an isolated shower will be around at times today

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 74

Friday Night: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (10%)

Low: 54

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny. (10%)

High: 73 Low: 53

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 54