WATCH: Friday Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny.
Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening.
(20%)
High: 74
Friday Night:
Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle early. (10%)
Low: 54
Saturday:
Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon
and evening. (20%)
High: 73
Sunday: Partly sunny. (10%)
High: 73 Low: 53
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 54
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 62
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 59
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day
shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 54