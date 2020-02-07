WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. Daytime accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Heaviest snow through the 1st half of the day. (80%)
High: 30
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers. Mainly early. Less than one inch additional accumulation. (40%)
Low: 18
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early and then again into the late afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 33
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (30%PM)
High: 37 Low: 23
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 25
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 23
FRIDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 30 Low: 20