WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (100%)

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. (100%)

Low: 35

SATURDAY: Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)

High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 37 Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower of flurry. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 29