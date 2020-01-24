WATCH: Friday Forecast

Live Now
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (100%)
High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. (100%)
Low: 35

SATURDAY: Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 37 Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower of flurry. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 39 Low: 29

