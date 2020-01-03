WATCH: Friday Forecast

Weather

The chance for rain will continue into the weekend

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showrs(90%)
Low: 40

SATURDAY: Rain mixing to snow through afternoon. (100%)
High: 43(Falling)

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Snow will return into the evening and Sunday night. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 15

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 32

