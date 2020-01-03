WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 48
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showrs(90%)
Low: 40
SATURDAY: Rain mixing to snow through afternoon. (100%)
High: 43(Falling)
SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Snow will return into the evening and Sunday night. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 28
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 27
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 15
FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 32