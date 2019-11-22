WATCH: Friday Forecast

Friday: Gusty wind mainly early in the day. Chance for showers early. Clouds decreasing into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 42 (Early – falling into the 30s)
Friday night: Scattered clouds. Colder.
Low: 25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Mixing with snow into Saturday night. (70% PM)
High: 43
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 31
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 36
Wednesday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 34
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower/flurry. (20%).
High: 40 Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 30