WATCH: Friday Forecast

Cooler air will settle in for the weekend

Friday: Gusty wind mainly early in the day. Chance for showers early. Clouds decreasing into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 42 (Early – falling into the 30s)

Friday night: Scattered clouds. Colder.

Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Mixing with snow into Saturday night. (70% PM)

High: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (20%)

High: 52 Low: 36

Wednesday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 34

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower/flurry. (20%).

High: 40 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 39 Low: 30