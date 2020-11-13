WATCH: Friday forecast

It will be another seasonable day with highs in the low 50s

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy. Small chance for a sprinkle around midday. (20%)

High: 51



FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated sprinkle or flurry. (20%)

Low: 30



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 46



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Chance thunder. (80%)

High: 56 Low: 39



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 35



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 30



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 28



THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 29



FRIDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 40