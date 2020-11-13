FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy. Small chance for a sprinkle around midday. (20%)
High: 51
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated sprinkle or flurry. (20%)
Low: 30
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Chance thunder. (80%)
High: 56 Low: 39
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 40
WATCH: Friday forecast
It will be another seasonable day with highs in the low 50s
