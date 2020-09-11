WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing.
High: 74
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 56
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms late day. (30%PM)
High: 79
SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 77 Low: 65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 56
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 49
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 53
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 56