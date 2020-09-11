WATCH: Friday Forecast

Weather

It will be cooler and more comfortable to end the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing.
High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 56

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms late day. (30%PM)
High: 79

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 77 Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 56

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com