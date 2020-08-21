WATCH: Friday Forecast

Weather

It's going to be a hot end to the week with highs in the upper 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. (10%)
High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. (10%)
Low: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 69

