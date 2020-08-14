WATCH: Friday Forecast

It will be a hot end to the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
Low: 66

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 59

