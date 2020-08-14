WATCH: Friday Forecast

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm early. (20%)Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. (10%)High: 86

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)High: 83 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)High: 80 Low: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)High: 80 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)High: 78 Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.High: 76 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.High: 78 Low: 56