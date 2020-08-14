FRIDAY: Partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 87
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
Low: 66
SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79
SUNDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 57
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 59
WATCH: Friday Forecast
It will be a hot end to the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon
