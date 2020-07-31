WATCH: Friday forecast

Weather

The chance scattered showers and storms will increase again into the weekend

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)
High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)
Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 78 Low: 68

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 79 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 60

