WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Morning fog. Mix of sun and clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 63
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 87
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 65
MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 70
TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 61