WATCH: Friday forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become likely into the afternoon and evening

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (70%)

High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible mainly early. Patchy fog. (70%)

Low: 68

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 90 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 88 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 90 Low: 67