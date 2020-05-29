WATCH: Friday Forecast

Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon into this evening

FRIDAY: Chance for a shower or storm early. Scattered showers or thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible. (90%)

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or storms ending. Strong to severe storms possible. Areas of fog late. (70% early)

Low: 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 47