WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (70%)
High: 67
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (60%)
Low: 56
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (30%)
High: 77
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 59
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly late day. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly late day. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67