WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Small chance for a snowflake at times. (60%)
High: 48
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow toward morning. (30%)
Low: 27 (Record 28 – 1983)
Freeze warning
SATURDAY: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 43
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (30%PM)
High: 54 Low: 32
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers early, chance for rain into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 36
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 34
THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 45
FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 52