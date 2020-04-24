WATCH: Friday Forecast

A few lingering showers will be possible this morning

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers/sprinkles mainly early. (30%)

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 38

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing. Showers or t-storms developing into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm early. (80%)

High: 50 Low: 41

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 55 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 43

FRIDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 55 Low: 40