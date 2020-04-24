WATCH: Friday Forecast

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers/sprinkles mainly early. (30%)
High: 60
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 38
SATURDAY: Clouds increasing. Showers or t-storms developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 63
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm early. (80%)
High: 50 Low: 41
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 50
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 43
FRIDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 40