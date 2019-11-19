Watch for some light drizzle/freezing drizzle into morning

Not as cold through the week - A look at your rain or snow threat

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. Small risk for a pocket of drizzle or light freezing drizzle late. (20%)
Low: 31


Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for a pocket of freezing drizzle or drizzle early. Mainly early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 31


Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated sprinkle or light shower. (20%)
Low: 33


Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 45 Low: 33


Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 32


Friday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 37


Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 29


Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 32

