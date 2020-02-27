Watch for slippery spots on untreated surfaces Thursday morning

Cold and blustery through the end of the week

THURSDAY: Windy. Gusts to 35mph. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Another coating to an inch or two. Mainly in the snowbelt. (70%)

High: 27

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered lake effect snow showers. Mainly in the snowbelt. Cold and windy early. (40%)

Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance for lake effect snow showers. (40%)

High: 28 Low: 18

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower in snowbelt early. (40% AM)

High: 29 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 40 Low: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 45 Low: 36

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 36