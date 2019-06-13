Watch for showers or storms Thursday

Breaking News
by: Paul Wetzl

FORECAST:

Thursday: Showers or thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm possible into the afternoon/evening. Gusty wind possible. (100%)
High:  69

Thursday night:  Showers or thunderstorms.  Gusty wind. (100%)
Low:  49

Friday: Decreasing clouds.  Small chance for a shower early morning.  (10%)
High:  70   Low:  49

Saturday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for showers or storms.  Mainly afternoon. (40%)
High:  75   Low:  55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (80%)
High: 78  Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (70%)
High: 77  Low: 65

Tuesday:  Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 76  Low: 56

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  Isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High:  78  Low:  55

