Watch for showers or storms this weekend

FORECAST:
Saturday: Chance for showers early with scattered
showers or storms into the afternoon. Gusty at times. Heavy rain possible out
of any storm into the evening. (70%)
High: 74 Low: 54
Saturday night: Showers or
thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (90%)
Low: 63
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (90%)
High: 76 Low: 63
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (80%)
High: 76 Low: 63
Tuesday: Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 58
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 54
Thursday: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 56
Friday: Partly sunny.
Small risk for a shower early.
(20%)
High: 73 Low: 60
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 55