Watch for fog through early morning

Through Morning: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog. Isolated pockets of freezing fog.

Low: 35

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog(Isolated pockets of freezing fog) early.

High: 57 Low: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a light shower or sprinkle. (30%)

Low: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a sprinkle or light shower. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Fog possible early.

High: 50 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (80%)

High: 56 Low: 44

MONDAY: Scattered rain showers mixing to snow showers. Turning colder. (60%)

High: 43(Early and Falling) Low: 38

TUESDAY: Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 26