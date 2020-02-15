WATCH: Flurries Overnight



We will have cloudy skies and southernly winds tonight. Overnight lows dropping only into the upper 20s. There is a decent chance of scattered flurries overnight as a weak surface trough crosses the Valley. A dusting in spots can be expected.

Remaining mostly cloudy for the remainder of the weekend with temperatures around seasonable levels for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies with a few widely scattered flurries.

Our next chance of measurable precipitation will be in the form of rain. Rain will start to push into the Valley on Monday evening. Overnight lows will be mild and only drop into the upper 30s after highs in the lower 40s. Best chance of soaking rain showers will be in the morning hours of Tuesday. Rain should wrap up by early afternoon hours of Tuesday.

