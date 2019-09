Another near record hot day. Highs in the upper 80s with sun and clouds. Tonight, clouds increase ahead of a cold front passing Monday. Scattered rain and a few storms are expected for the start of your work week with highs only reaching the upper 70s.

High pressure and cooler temperatures for much of the work week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Next rain chance is Thursday.

The weekend heats up again to the 80s.