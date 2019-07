Drying out for the beginning of the week

A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm for your Sunday. We’ll get some sun mixed in with those showers today with highs in the low 80s.

Less humidity for the start of the week. Temperatures in the low 80s and dewpoints backing off to the mid 60s. We stay warm all week in the low to mid 80s.

We get plenty of sunshine Monday and it sticks with us until Wednesday night when a few storms arrive. Those storms become more widespread Thursday but retreat as we head into the weekend.