WATCH: Father’s Day forecast

A wet one to end the week, plan on scattered rain and storms

A Flood Warning is in place for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull county until 3:20am Monday and a Flash Flood Watch is in place until Tuesday morning at 4am for Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

A soggy one for your Father’s Day. Scattered showers and storms mainly in the morning and afternoon. A few showers linger late tonight.

Monday, another round of rain and storms through afternoon and evening mainly. A strong storm is possible both Sunday and Monday, the threat lies in the southern portion of our viewing area.

The rest of the work week, scattered rain and storm chances and slowly warming toward the 80s by the weekend with more sunshine.