WATCH: Fantastic Friday forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 55
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rian showers developing. (80%)
High: 52
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 43(falling) Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 35 Low: 29
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 25
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 26
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 32 Low: 26