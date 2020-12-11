WATCH: Fantastic Friday forecast

Temperatures will soar to the mid 50s this afternoon

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rian showers developing. (80%)
High: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 43(falling) Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 35 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 32 Low: 26

